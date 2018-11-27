North Carolina board delays finalizing congressional result

North Carolina's elections board has delayed finalizing the results of a close U.S. House race. The board appears to be scrutinizing potential wrongdoing in the 9th Congressional District.
Board members meeting Tuesday voted unanimously to certify the final tallies in scores of elections earlier this month but didn't sign off on the 9th District.
Republican Mark Harris leads Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes out of 283,000 cast in the district's eight counties.
The board met privately for nearly two hours before voting in public without a detailed explanation. Member Joshua Malcolm lives in the 9th District and made the motion to delay race certification until at least Friday. Malcolm said earlier Tuesday he was concerned about "unfortunate activities that have been happening down in my part of the state."
