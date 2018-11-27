SC’s McMaster announces plans for gubernatorial inauguration

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to the crowd during his watch party in Columbia, S.C. McMaster is announcing official plans to ring in his first full term. McMaster will be sworn in during a ceremony on Jan. 9, 2019, on the Statehouse steps in Columbia. A prayer service will be held beforehand at First Presbyterian Church, where McMaster regularly attends. Sean Rayford, File AP Photo