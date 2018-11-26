Nebraska Democrats to decide on retaining caucuses for 2020

Nebraska Democrats are expected to decide soon on whether to hold a primary for the 2020 presidential election or hold caucuses again.
The state's Democratic leader, Jane Kleeb, told the Omaha World-Herald that feedback is running about 3-to-1 in favor of scrapping the caucuses. The party is distributing a survey on the issue.
The party first caucused in 2008 in an effort to bolster party excitement and move the Nebraska nominee selection earlier.
Kleeb expects that holding caucuses would cost the state party at least $100,000 — maybe twice that — if the Democratic presidential field were to prove as large as expected.
The party is scheduled to vote on the question at its Dec. 7-8 quarterly meeting in Ord.
Nebraska Republicans hold a primary.
