Cranston welcomes mayor of ‘sister city’ in Italy

A Rhode Island city welcomed the mayor of its Italian sister city over the weekend for a reception.
Itri Mayor Antonio Fargiorgio was at St. Mary's Feast Society in Cranston for a reception Sunday. WPRI-TV reports Cranston and Itri first agreed in 2000 to form an official sister city relationship, citing the many Italian immigrants from the Itri area who later settled in Cranston.
On Monday, Mayor Fargiorgio will be presented with a Key to the City and a special proclamation by Republican Mayor Allan Fung to honor the visit. The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall.
Itri is a small city located in the Lazio region of central Italy.
