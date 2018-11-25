Analysts: Democrats made gains, but Arizona isn’t purple yet

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. Sen.-elect Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., smiles after her victory over Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Martha McSally in Scottsdale, Ariz. The vote wasn’t as predictably Republican this time around, but don’t call Arizona a purple state yet. Political analysts say Democratic gains made in this month’s election need to be cemented in future contests to ensure this year wasn’t a one-off. Democratic female candidates did particularly well, notably Sinema for the Senate and Katie Hobbs for Secretary of State. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo