North Carolina city passes limits on where scooters can roll

Scooters are returning to a North Carolina city after the company which deployed them took them off the streets so officials could revise regulations to accommodate them.
The News & Record of Greensboro reports the Greensboro City Council voted to allow the electric scooters to return, but only on streets where the speed limit doesn't exceed 35 mph (15 km/h). The council also approved a permitting process that requires scooter companies to pay $500 for a permit to deploy no more than 200 scooters in the city. Companies also would pay a $50 fee per scooter.
Earlier this month, Bird Scooters removed hundreds of electric scooters from streets and sidewalks until the city could develop regulations. The scooters first appeared in Greensboro in August.
The vote occurred on Tuesday.
