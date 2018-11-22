Big Island accepts $10M in state funding for lava recovery

Hawaii is giving a $10 million grant to the Big Island to help jump-start recovery efforts following the Kilauea volcano eruption.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports the Hawaii County Council adopted a resolution Tuesday to accept the funding.
County finance director Deanna Sako told council members that the grant would be directed for economic impact and relocation studies as well as housing vouchers.
The Big Island previously received $12 million in state funding for disaster response. Sako says about $4 million is left.
Roy Takemoto, an executive assistant to Big Island Mayor Harry Kim, says the county will still seek about $150 million from the state to fund recovery efforts when the next legislative session begins in January.
Comments