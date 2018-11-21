Police chief grateful family safe after fire burns down home

A New Hampshire police chief is grateful that his family is safe following a fire that burned down their home.
Pelham Police Chief Joseph Roark tells WMUR-TV that they were planning on having people over, and now, "we're starting over."
Roark said his family was watching TV at about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday when they noticed the fire. He said his two sons, ages 8 and 14, didn't even have time to grab shoes.
Roark said the fire started in the garage. He's not sure what could have started it.
He said the outpouring of support has been incredible.
