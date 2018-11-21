As number of GOP women in Congress dips, party seeks answers

For congressional Republicans, this month's elections literally ushered in the year of the woman.
West Virginia's Carol Miller will be the only Republican woman entering the 435-member House as a newcomer in January. She'll join what may be the chamber's smallest group of female GOP lawmakers since the early 1990s, 13 of at least 199 Republicans. Democrats will have at least 89.
Those numbers have Republicans searching for fast answers to the glaring gender disparity in their ranks. They're concerned that Democrats' lopsided edge among women voters could carry over to 2020, when President Donald Trump will be seeking a second term and House and Senate control will be in play. If the current trend continues, Republicans risk being branded the party of men.
Comments