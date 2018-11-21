Gov. Raimondo likely to lead Democratic Governors group

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo could take on a more national political role.
The Providence Journal reports that Raimondo appears to be the likely successor to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to lead the Democratic Governors Association.
Association spokesman Jared Leopold says voting will take place at the organization's winter meeting in New Orleans on Dec. 1.
Raimondo currently serves as vice chairwoman.
Raimondo won her second term in office with nearly 53 percent of the vote earlier this month.
Leopold says her work during the election helped the national party put more women in governor's offices than ever before. Six out of the 23 Democratic governors elected during the midterms were women.
Raimondo was not immediately available to comment on the possible role.
Comments