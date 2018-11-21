Omaha council approves another entertainment district

The Omaha City Council has approved a city permit for another entertainment district.
The request approved Thursday came from Noddle Cos. for its Aksarben Village area, which has been developed where the Ak-Sar-Ben racetrack and other facilities once stood. The district will be known as the Inner Rail and is expected to open in mid-2019 and grow as the area further develops.
The council approved an ordinance in January 2017 that allows creation of the districts. Under it, people may drink alcohol outdoors as they gather or wander through an open common area that has access to restaurants and taverns.
The first district approved is situated downtown and is known as the Capitol District.
