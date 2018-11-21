Police K-9 dies unexpectedly

A Vermont town police department is mourning the loss of a K-9 that died unexpectedly.
The Times Argus reports the 6-year-old German Shepherd named Huey that served for the Barre Town Police Department suffered a back injury Nov. 13 and had to be put down.
The dog's handler, Chief William Dodge, says Huey was with him "98 percent of the time," and the loss has been terrible.
Huey recovered evidence, searched buildings for suspects and served as handler protection during his time as a K-9.
Dodge shared news of the dog's death on Facebook, and he says his phone has not stopped ringing from people sharing their condolences.
Dodge says this is the second time a canine partner has died, and he doesn't know if he will get another dog.
