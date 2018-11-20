The Latest: Deadline extended for death row inmate’s choice

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows inmate David Earl Miller in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee death row inmate Miller faces a Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2018, deadline to inform prison officials whether he wants to be executed by lethal injection or electrocution. Miller is scheduled to die on Dec. 6 for the 1981 murder of 23-year-old Lee Standifer in Knoxville. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP, File) AP