Quebec municipal group calls for study on landfill expansion

A Quebec municipal group has called for a study on the impact of a plan to expand Vermont's largest landfill.
The Caledonian-Record reports the Memphremagog Municipal Regional Council and Quebec residents continue to oppose the Coventry landfill's 51-acre expansion. They say the expansion could affect Lake Memphremagog, which is the source of drinking water for about 185,000 Canadians who live near the lake.
Council members said in a Nov. 16 letter to the Act 250 commission considering the expansion that the source of chemicals in the landfill should be identified before moving forward with the project.
Casella Waste Management estimates the expansion will provide an additional 25 years of use. The current permit requires the landfill to test for chemicals and study treatment options.
