National Politics

Wyoming $9M governor’s race among priciest in state history

The Associated Press

November 20, 2018 12:36 PM

CASPER, Wyo.

The recent race for Wyoming governor was among the most expensive in state history.

The vast majority of the over $9 million raised was raised before the primaries in August. Mark Gordon spent over $2 million to beat five others in the Republican primary.

Gordon went on to raise almost $800,000 ahead of the general election. Democrat Mary Throne raised $165,000 during that time.

Gordon beat Throne, getting over two-thirds of the vote Nov. 6.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Gordon and Throne combined spent over $1.3 million during the last weeks of the race. That's compared to a little over $700,000 over the same period in 2010, the last time candidates competed for an open seat in the governor's office.

Gordon spent over $650,000 and Throne almost $240,000 on advertising.

  Comments  