Wyoming $9M governor’s race among priciest in state history

The recent race for Wyoming governor was among the most expensive in state history.
The vast majority of the over $9 million raised was raised before the primaries in August. Mark Gordon spent over $2 million to beat five others in the Republican primary.
Gordon went on to raise almost $800,000 ahead of the general election. Democrat Mary Throne raised $165,000 during that time.
Gordon beat Throne, getting over two-thirds of the vote Nov. 6.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports Gordon and Throne combined spent over $1.3 million during the last weeks of the race. That's compared to a little over $700,000 over the same period in 2010, the last time candidates competed for an open seat in the governor's office.
Gordon spent over $650,000 and Throne almost $240,000 on advertising.
