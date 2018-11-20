Zoning change for skyscraper project up for final vote

Providence officials are scheduled to give a final vote on a zoning change that would allow a proposed 46-story skyscraper.
The Providence Journal reports that the City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday to vote on the zoning change for New York developer Jason Fane's proposed Hope Point Tower. Officials gave preliminary approval last week to raise the maximum building height at Parcel 42 to 600 feet.
Mayor Jorge Elorza said in a statement Monday that he wouldn't sign the zoning change unless the city had final approval of the tower's design and Fane contributed a feature that benefited the public.
Opponents of the project say it undercut's Providence's zoning plan. They add that the luxury apartments ignore the city's need for affordable housing.
