Famous Secret Service agent honored in North Dakota

The Secret Service agent who famously used his body to shield first lady Jacqueline Kennedy the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated has received North Dakota's highest honor.
Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday presented retired agent Clint Hill with the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award.
The presentation was made at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Washburn, where Hill grew up and graduated from high school.
Hill was in the Dallas motorcade as a member of the first lady's detail Nov. 22, 1963, when President Kennedy was shot and killed. Hill leaped onto the back of the presidential limousine to shield the Kennedys from any additional shots.
Hill's portrait will hang in the North Dakota Capitol with those of the other 43 people who have received the award.
Comments