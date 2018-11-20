2020 Democratic contenders already eyeing top staff in Iowa

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2018, file photo, Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., speaks to fairgoers during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa. The 2018 midterms are barely history, but the next campaign is already in full swing in Iowa, home to the first caucus of the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating campaign. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo