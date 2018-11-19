About 157,000 North Dakota residents voted prior to election

North Dakota officials say more than 157,000 people cast ballots prior to election day, representing 48 percent of voters.
Secretary of State Al Jaeger says nearly 97,000 people mailed in absentee ballots and more than 60,000 people voted early at various sites.
Jaeger says a total of 330,598 votes were cast, or 57 percent of eligible voters. It was the highest turnout for a midterm election since 1986, when 64 percent of eligible voters turned in ballots.
The total number of eligible voters in North Dakota has grown by 20 percent in the last 32 years.
