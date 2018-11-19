Police official resigns over sexual harassment allegation

Officials say the deputy chief of a police department in the Atlanta area has resigned over sexual harassment allegations.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Juan Grullon resigned as Brookhaven police deputy chief after accusations that he made suggestive remarks to a female lieutenant for several years.
The newspaper is not identifying the lieutenant but cites her as saying Grullon was her supervisor and that his remarks and actions at an awards event in October prompted her to report him.
The report says Grullon denied all of the allegations.
City Manager Christian Sigman said Friday that Brookhaven's investigation into the allegations was closed after Grullon resigned. Sigman says all police officers go through sexual harassment training every year.
