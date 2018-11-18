Port of Providence to test emergency siren warning system

The Providence Emergency Management Agency is planning to conduct tests of the Port of Providence Emergency Siren Warning System,
The tests are scheduled to take place Monday at noon.
Officials say the goal of the tests is to ensure proper functioning of the sirens and the system control panels associated with them.
The sirens may be heard in surrounding communities. The alert will be followed by the message, "This is a test of the Emergency Management Public Warning System. This is only a test."
Comments