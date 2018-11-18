Senator: 2020 Democratic candidates should focus on workers

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is considering a 2020 presidential run and says a Democratic presidential candidate hoping to win Ohio should focus on workers and their needs.
The Ohio Democrat repeated in an interview Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" he hasn't yet decided whether he will run, but believes more attention must be paid to people who work hard and never get ahead.
The 66-year-old senator led all Ohio vote-getters Nov. 6 to win re-election to a third Senate term while Republicans swept other key statewide offices. Brown said he won because he talked about the "dignity of work" and respecting work.
Brown said he hopes that message will become a part of the narrative among all Democrats who want to be president.
