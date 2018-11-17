In defeat, Abrams casts aside traditional expectations

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams makes remarks during a press conference at the Abrams Headquarters in Atlanta, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Democrat Stacey Abrams says she will file a federal lawsuit to challenge the “gross mismanagement” of Georgia elections. Abrams made the comments in a Friday speech, shortly after she said she can’t win the race, effectively ending her challenge to Republican Brian Kemp. Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP Alyssa Pointer