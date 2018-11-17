Eyes on 2020? Ohio GOP governor, Democratic senator mulling

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich gestures while addressing reporters in Concord, N.H. An all-Ohio presidential election in 2020? You would get very long odds in Vegas against that happening. It is possible, though, with two of the state’s most popular politicians considering running. Kasich ran in 2016 and seems ready to try again in 2020. Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown says he’s seriously considering a run. Charles Krupa AP Photo