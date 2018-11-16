Pueblo’s election for mayor heads to January runoff

The race to elect Pueblo's first mayor in decades will head to a runoff in January.
The Pueblo Chieftain reports the 16-candidate mayoral election has been whittled down for the runoff to two candidates, attorney Nick Gradisar and former city council president Steve Nawrocki.
According to Pueblo County's final election results posted Thursday, Gradisar received 5,459 votes and Nawrocki had 5,026 votes.
The election is going to a Jan. 22 runoff because no candidate received 50 percent of the vote plus one, which is required to win the election outright.
Gradisar says the runoff will be good for voters because they will get the chance to better grasp the two candidates' platforms.
Nawrocki says they will need to campaign strategically to be respectful during the holiday season.
Comments