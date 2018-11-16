Dems on verge of ending GOP dominance in N Carolina Senate

Democratic challengers have expanded vote advantages in some tight North Carolina state Senate races. That's putting the party on the verge of eliminating the Republicans' veto-proof majority in the chamber.
County election boards tallied final vote totals Friday to include late absentee and provisional ballots. Trailing candidates where margins are 1 percentage point or less can request recounts by early next week.
Democrats lead in three pending Senate elections over Republican incumbents. Should all three win, Democrats would hold 21 of the chamber's 50 seats in January. That is what's needed to end veto-proof control.
House Democrats already broke the GOP's supermajority in their chamber Election Day by winning 53 of the 120 seats. They appeared to win a 54th seat Friday and led in another by just 70 votes.
