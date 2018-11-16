Departing Congresswoman Shea-Porter favors Pelosi as Speaker

Departing Democratic Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter of New Hampshire is supporting Nancy Pelosi as the next House speaker.
Shea-Porter is stepping down at the end of her term in the 1st District. Democrat Chris Pappas is succeeding her. Pappas and Democratic Congresswoman Annie Kuster say they're undecided on Pelosi.
Shea-Porter said Friday that in 2007, she entered Congress with a new Democratic majority that made gains with Pelosi as speaker in the minimum wage, veterans benefits, Medicare, among other areas.
Shea-Porter said Pelosi is an effective leader who was a successful check on President George W. Bush while also working with the administration to pass legislation.
On Friday, Pelosi met privately with her top potential rival for House speaker, Rep. Marcia Fudge, as she works to gather support.
Comments