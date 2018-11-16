Democrat Kaul leads Attorney General Schimel by 17,190 votes

Democrat Josh Kaul got 17,190 more votes than Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel in last week's election.
That is according to canvassed votes submitted by all 72 counties to the Wisconsin Elections Commission and released Friday.
The Associated Press did not call the race last week because it was too close. Schimel also did not concede, saying he wanted to wait for the canvass to be complete.
His campaign spokesman Johnny Koremenos did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Kaul's lead was less than 1 percentage point, within the margin for Schimel to request a recount. He has until Wednesday to do that.
Schimel said on election night that it appeared Kaul had won, but he stopped short of conceding then.
