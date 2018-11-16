After months of conflict, NYC mayor fires embattled watchdog

Mayor Bill de Blasio has fired New York City's chief watchdog, citing an independent report that accused him of "deliberately misleading statements" and abusive behavior.
De Blasio said Friday's firing of Department of Investigation Commissioner Mark G. Peters takes effect in three business days. There was no immediate response to requests for comment from Peters and the Department of Investigation.
The department investigates city agencies and departments. The commissioner is appointed by the mayor but operates independently.
The firing comes after months of conflict with de Blasio.
Last month's report by former federal prosecutor James McGovern says Peters made misleading statements in City Council testimony and engaged in "intimidating and abusive behavior."
De Blasio, a Democrat, has nominated Margaret Garnett from the state attorney general's office to succeed Peters.
