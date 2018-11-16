Addressing members of the media for the first time after failing to win re-election in the 2018 race, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker addresses members of the media from his office in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Evers taking different approach to transition than Walker

The Associated Press

November 16, 2018 01:49 PM

MADISON, Wis.

Gov. Scott Walker is leaving office just like he came in — with a flourish.

Walker killed high speed rail in Wisconsin days after his election win in 2010 and blew into office two months later, unveiling his anti-union Act 10 proposal within weeks.

Now, as Walker prepares to leave office on Jan. 7 after narrowly losing to Democrat Tony Evers, he's signaling support for an array of Republican proposals designed to weaken Democrats and the incoming governor.

Meanwhile, in stark contrast, Evers is keeping a low profile and not planning to make demands of Walker, as Walker did to outgoing Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle in 2010.

Evers spokeswoman Carrie Lynch says Evers "doesn't go run around making demands of people. That's just not his style."

