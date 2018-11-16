Sedgwick County’s new GOP chairman says he’s gay

The chairman of the Republican organization in Kansas' second-largest county says he decided to come out as gay after a back-channel campaign against him.
Dalton Glasscock is a 24-year-old former congressional aide to U.S. Rep. Ron Estes who was recently elected chairman of Sedgwick County Republicans. Glasscock told the Wichita Eagle Thursday that he decided to come out after those opposing him circulated texts and emails to precinct committee members identifying him as "homosexual."
Glasscock says his decision is worth it if it inspires even one other young person to be honest about their sexual orientation.
Glasscock says he looks forward to bringing new energy and unity to the part.
