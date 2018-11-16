Absentee ballot count continues in New York House race

Democrat Anthony Brindisi has expanded his lead over incumbent Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney as an absentee ballot count continues in a tight congressional race in central New York.
Brindisi led Tenney by 1,293 votes before officials in the eight counties of New York's 22nd Congressional District began tallying more than 14,000 absentee and military ballots Wednesday. He had increased his lead to more than 3,000 votes by Friday afternoon. Three counties have yet to finish.
An Oneida County elections commissioner says the county's tally of 4,182 ballots will continue next week. Brindisi carried the county by less than 2 percentage points on Election Day.
A separate count continues in western New York, where Republican Rep. Chris Collins led Democratic challenger Nate McMurray by fewer than 3,000 votes on election night.
