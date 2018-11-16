Loyola celebrates inauguration of first female, lay leader

Loyola University New Orleans is celebrating the inauguration of the first woman and first layperson to lead the Jesuit institution.
The university announced earlier this year that Tania Tetlow would be its next president. Her inauguration is Friday in the university's church.
Tetlow didn't attend Loyola but has numerous family ties to the institution. She says she "grew up on this campus" and calls the new position a good fit.
She comes to the university as it's recovering from a budget downturn after admissions dropped in 2013.
But she says the university is now on solid financial footing.
Tetlow sings classical music, and one of the perks of the new job has been singing with the student choir. She says she joined the choir for rehearsal once.
Comments