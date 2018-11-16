Pets stores banned from selling cats, dogs in Georgia city

Pet stores in a Georgia city are now banned from selling cats and dogs.
News outlets report Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed an ordinance into law Tuesday that aims to discourage the operation of puppy and kitten mills. The mills are often accused of keeping animals in inhumane conditions. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says Atlanta is the ninth Georgia city to pass such an ordinance.
City pet stores can still house and put up for adoption cats and dogs that are older than eight weeks and are owned by a rescue or care facility. People can also buy cats and dogs from "mom and pop" breeders. Critics of the law say it punishes regulated breeders and limits the freedom of consumer choice.
Comments