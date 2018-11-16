Report: WikiLeaks’ Assange charged under seal

WASHINGTON – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been charged under seal, prosecutors inadvertently revealed according to a report by The Washington Post on Thursday.
The disclosure occurred in a recently unsealed court filing in a case unrelated to Assange, the newspaper reported. Details were not disclosed.
The 47-year-old Australian has been residing at the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012.
Assange moved into the embassy in 2012 after breaching bail in relation to sexual assault allegations he faced in Sweden. As there is no extradition treaty between Britain and Ecuador, he cannot be arrested inside the embassy.
The Swedish authorities have dropped their investigation, but Assange believes he will be extradited to the U.S. for questioning over WikiLeaks' activities if he leaves the building.
Assange fears he would face charges relating to information released by WikiLeaks on possible U.S. war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as confidential U.S. diplomatic cables.
His whistleblower website also released hacked emails from Hillary Clinton's 2016 US Democratic presidential campaign, arguably contributing to her failure to win the presidency.
