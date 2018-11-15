NYPD shakes up sex crime unit after Weinstein, staffing woes

The New York City Police Department is shaking up its embattled special victims division.
A person familiar with the matter tells The Associated Press that Deputy Chief Judith Harrison will replace Michael Osgood as commanding officer and that the division is being restructured to sharpen its focus on sex and abuse cases.
The person was not authorized to discuss the move publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The department started reviewing the special victims division after a city watchdog said staff was stretched too thin to properly review cases.
That review was just wrapping up when the Harvey Weinstein case was roiled by back-to-back allegations that a detective had acted improperly.
Osgood, who led the division for eight years, is being reassigned to a leadership role in Staten Island.
