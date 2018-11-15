Sisolak to pick replacement to his county commission seat

Steve Sisolak says he will keep his post on the Clark County Commission until shortly before he is sworn in as Nevada's next governor, when he'll be in a position to appoint his own replacement to the commission.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that if Sisolak resigned earlier, outgoing Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval would be tasked with picking Sisolak's successor.
Sisolak's spokeswoman Christina Amestoy says the Democrat will stay on through the end of 2018 chairing the commission overseeing the Las Vegas Strip and the majority of the state's population.
Sisolak won 49 percent of the vote earlier this month to defeat Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt.
Sisolak has served on the county commission since 2009.
His replacement must be a Democrat who lives in his commission district, which covers parts of Henderson and south Las Vegas.
