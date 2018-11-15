The Latest: McAdams holds slight lead on Love in tight race

The Latest on a lawsuit involving a contested U.S. House race in Utah (all times local):
5:15 p.m.
Utah Democrat Ben McAdams' lead over incumbent Republican Rep. Mia Love remained razor thin in race that remains too close to call.
Results released Thursday by Salt Lake County show that McAdams leads by McAdams by less than 0.50 percent. The Democratic Salt Lake County mayor remains ahead by about 1,000 votes, in a race where a total of about 253,000 ballots have been counted so far.
More votes are expected to be counted Friday and the vote canvass is Tuesday.
Under Utah law, a candidate can request a recount if the margin is 0.25 percent or tighter.
Love's campaign has filed a lawsuit seeking to halt vote counting in Salt Lake County, arguing it must have an opportunity to challenge voter signatures on mail-in ballots. A judge heard arguments in the case Thursday, but didn't issue an immediate ruling.
3:50 p.m.
A Utah judge has reserved a decision on a lawsuit in a tight House race filed by a Republican incumbent who is seeking to halt vote counting in a Democratic-leaning county that's key to the outcome.
Judge James Gardner heard arguments Thursday in the lawsuit filed by U.S. Rep Mia Love, but ended the hearing without making a ruling.
Democratic challenger Ben McAdams is leading by less than 900 votes, with more results expected to be released later Thursday.
The Love campaign argued it must have a path to challenge voter signatures on mail-in ballots if they didn't seem to match those on file in Democratic-leaning Salt Lake County.
But the county replied there's no law giving them that right, and allowing it could mean campaign poll watchers violate voters' private ballots.
Utah voting is done primarily by mail.
12:11 p.m.
A judge is set to hear arguments Thursday in Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love's lawsuit seeking to halt vote counting in the Utah race where she narrowly trails her Democratic challenger.
Love's campaign argues it must have an opportunity to challenge voter signatures on mail-in ballots if they don't seem to match those on file in Democratic-leaning Salt Lake County.
But the county says there's no law giving them that right, and allowing it could mean campaign poll watchers violate voters' private ballots.
Democrat Ben McAdams is leading Love by less than 900 votes. She has been steadily cutting into his lead as vote-counting in the tight race continues past election day, and the margin could come within 0.25 percent, the threshold where candidates can request a recount.
