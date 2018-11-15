Suzanne Carcieri, former Rhode Island first lady, dies

Former Rhode Island first lady Suzanne Carcieri, who took a visible role during the administration of her husband, Republican Gov. Don Carcieri, died Thursday. She was 76.
Amy Kempe, a former Carcieri aide, said she died in early morning. A spokesman for Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo confirmed her death. They did not have other details. Raimondo ordered Rhode Island flags lowered to half-staff.
Carcieri was high school sweethearts with her husband while growing up in East Greenwich. The two were married two weeks after graduating from college. They have four children and more than a dozen grandchildren.
She was one of her husband's closest advisers during his two terms, from 2003 to 2011, often sitting in on his news conferences and advocating on her own for various social causes. She also occasionally waded into politics and was vocal in opposing abortion, including by speaking at an anti-abortion rally in the Statehouse rotunda during which participants prayed the rosary.
Tributes poured in Thursday from public officials and those who knew the Carcieris during different stages of their lives. Democratic state Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell posted on Facebook that Carcieri was her freshman biology professor at St. Joseph's Teachers' College in Kingston, Jamaica, when the family moved there while Don Carcieri worked at the Catholic Relief Service.
"She was an amazing and loving woman," Ranglin-Vassell wrote.
David Tikoian, who ran Carcieri's security detail, told WPRI-TV she was generous and always concerned about others, and he remembered her work to ensure heating assistance for low-income Rhode Islanders.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said she "contributed her time and talents to many causes and helped make Rhode Island a better place."
Carcieri survived ovarian cancer before her husband's election in 2002, and she underwent a quadruple heart bypass during his first term.
