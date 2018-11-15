Data: Fewer New Mexico graduates need remediation in college

State officials say the number of college-bound students taking remedial — below college level — courses in college has steadily declined since 2012.
The Albuquerque Journal reports data from the state Public Education Department says half of all New Mexico high school students entering a state higher education institution enrolled in remedial courses in 2012. Public Education Department Secretary Designate Christopher Ruszkowski says 33 percent of students took those courses at the end of last year.
Ruszkowski said Wednesday that the decline is a sign that the state's educational system is improving.
Ruszkowski described the decrease in remediation rates as a "culmination" of PARCC (standardized tests) implementation and rising proficiency rates, increased teaching standards, New Mexico's Common Core standards and other factors.
But the data only counts students who attended in-state institutions.
