Vermont midterm turnout way up with vote tally certified

Vermont officials say a record number of votes were cast in the state for this year's midterm election, with turnout way up from 2014.
Secretary of State James Condos says nearly 57 percent of eligible voters in Vermont took part in the 2018 midterm elections. MyNBC5 reports state elections officials certified the vote tallies on Tuesday.
Condos says recent reforms like same-day registration and automatic registration when renewing a driver's license are removing barriers to voter registration.
Vermont law also requires the state's 72,000 absentee ballots to be received by town clerks on Election Day, which Condos says helped officials avoid counting delays.
Condos says other states count mail-in ballots if they are postmarked by Election Day, leading to longer counting waits.
