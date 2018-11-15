No winner yet in Maine House race as counting continues

The counting continues in the first U.S. House race to be determined by a ranked balloting system, while a decision looms on a lawsuit designed to stop it.
A federal judge said he aims to weigh in Thursday on a lawsuit joined by Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin seeking to overturn Maine's new voting system. Poliquin's in a tight race with Democratic state Rep. Jared Golden, who has a chance to win the seat based on second-choice ballots.
The secretary of state declined Poliquin's request to stop the election process without a court order. Workers continue counting ballots Thursday.
Both candidates collected about 46 percent of Maine's 2nd Congressional District votes in the first round of counting. Poliquin held a slim edge, and declares himself the "fair and square" winner.
Comments