Republican Love cuts challenger’s lead in tight House race

Utah Republican Rep. Mia Love continued to cut into her Democratic challenger's lead Wednesday, more than a week after Election Day.
Earlier in the day her campaign sued to halt the vote count.
Love made up ground on Wednesday, slicing Democrat Ben McAdams' lead to less than 900 votes.
The update from Salt Lake County came hours after Love sued to halt vote-counting in the Democratic-leaning area so her campaign could challenge mail-in ballots they dispute. They say some voter signatures don't appear to match those on file.
McAdams, meanwhile, said the lawsuit "smacks of desperation." He is attending orientation for new members of Congress, as are some others in still-disputed races.
A judge is set to hear arguments in the case Thursday afternoon.
