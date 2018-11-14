Leaders say committee vote on marijuana likely this month

New Jersey's legislative leaders say a vote on legalizing recreational marijuana is expected in committee later this month.
Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, a Democrat, spoke Wednesday at the state League of Municipalities annual conference in Atlantic City. Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney said afterward he also plans a committee vote this month.
It's the latest timeline on an issue that moved to the forefront when Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy took office in January.
Murphy campaigned on a promise to legalize recreational marijuana for adults, but the legislation has been stalled in the Democrat-led Legislature.
Coughlin, Murphy and Sweeney support the effort, but details such as tax rates are still being worked out.
Polls indicate that the public largely supports recreational legalization, but attendees at Wednesday's conference voiced opposition.
