US Senate committee approves Vermont marshal nomination

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2012, file photo, Essex Junction Police Chief Brad LaRose speaks at a news conference in Burlington, Vt. President Donald Trump has nominated the retired police chief to be Vermont’s next U.S. marshal. LaRose, who was nominated Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, had been a police officer in Essex for more than 36 years, including more than five years as chief. Toby Talbot, File AP Photo