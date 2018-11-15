US Senate committee approves Vermont marshal nomination

A U.S. Senate committee has approved the nomination of the former Essex police chief to be Vermont's next U.S. marshal.
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy and Gov. Phil Scott jointly recommended Brad LaRose to President Donald Trump. The president nominated him in June.
Leahy and Scott said in a written statement that LaRose is a "dedicated public servant whose decades of law enforcement experience and support from the community made him exceedingly qualified for this position."
They also said that LaRose has a demonstrated understanding of the seriousness of the opioid epidemic and can work with partners across federal, state and local levels.
The U.S. Marshals Service is responsible for capturing fugitives and sex offenders, managing federal prisoners, and protecting federal courthouses.
The nomination now goes before the full Senate.
