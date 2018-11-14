Task force recommends 3 boards to govern higher education

A task force appointed by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is recommending that the state change its higher education governance structure from one board to three.
The plan would have separate boards for North Dakota State University, the University of North Dakota and the remaining nine institutions. Boards for NDSU and UND would have 12 members; the board for the other schools would have 14 members. All boards would have nine voting members.
The structure would have a higher education administrator who would chair an advisory committee consisting of the three board chairs and another appointed member from the board overseeing the nine smaller schools. The current system has a chancellor as its chief executive.
Any changes would require voters to approve a constitutional amendment.
