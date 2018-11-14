Absentee ballot counting to begin in New York House race

Absentee ballots are set to be counted as election officials try to determine the winner of a tight congressional race in central New York.
As of last week, Democrat Anthony Brindisi was close to 1,500 votes ahead of incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney. The Utica Observer Dispatch reports the Board of Elections will allow a representative from each campaign to be present as the recanvassing and absentee ballot counting begins Wednesday.
There are still more than 17,000 absentee ballots and military ballots that need to be counted.
A lawyer for the Tenney campaign says the count may take several days.
A separate count continues in western New York, where Republican Rep. Chris Collins was leading Democratic challenger Nate McMurray by fewer than 3,000 votes on election night.
