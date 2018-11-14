Trump warnings about migrant caravan fall off after election

Honduran migrants Marta Esperanza and Reyes River travel in a truck with Marta’s son Oscar Alejandro along the highway that connects Guadalajara with Tepic, Mexico, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, as they travel with a migrant caravan. Many migrants say they are fleeing rampant poverty, gang violence and political instability primarily in the Central American countries of Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua. Rodrigo Abd AP Photo