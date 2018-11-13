The Latest: Democrats focusing on Mississippi US Senate race

Mike Espy who is seeking to unseat appointed Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and serve the last two years of the six-year term vacated when Republican Thad Cochran retired for health reasons, stands with family members and waves to a crowded ballroom of supporters following his speech in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday night, Nov. 6, 2018. Espy will face Hyde-Smith in a runoff on Nov. 27. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo