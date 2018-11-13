US hardens border at Tijuana to prepare for migrant caravan

Children laugh while watching the show of priest Antonio Aceves, 37, who is also a magician known as Tonio, at the Benito Juarez Auditorium that is being used as a migrant shelter, in Guadalajara, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Several thousand Central American migrants marked a month on the road Monday as they hitched rides toward the western Mexico city of Guadalajara. Rodrigo Abd AP Photo